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Kobe King: Let go by Jets

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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King (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jets on Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The linebacker will revert to injured reserve unless he's claimed by another team, at which point he would need to reach an injury settlement with New York to have a chance to play in 2026. King was drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings in 2025 but was claimed off waivers by the Jets in October, appearing in 14 combined regular-season games with the two teams, playing mostly on special teams.

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