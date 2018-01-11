Kyle Allen: Declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Allen announced via Twitter that he will forgo his senior season at Houston and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

This is a bit of a surprising move considering Allen was benched during the course of the 2017 season, but at the same time it makes some sense if it boiled down to declaring or wasting another year on the bench. Allen was a five-star pro-style prospect coming out of high school that supplanted Kenny Hill as the starter at Texas A&M as a true freshman, but he ultimately left College Station after being replaced by Kyler Murray in one of the more bizarre sequences at quarterback at any program in recent memory. He did look the part as a true freshman, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,322 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions but failed to build on that promise for the rest of his college career. The top five quarterbacks in the upcoming class form a pretty cemented tier, but after that is a bit of a crapshoot between talented but flawed signal callers. It's unlikely that Allen hears his name called before Day 3, but there's plenty he can do between now and April to prove to teams that he's worth a pick.