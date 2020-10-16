site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Kyle Lauletta: Joins Browns' practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2020
The Browns signed
Lauletta to the practice squad Friday.
Lauletta, a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Giants, will now get an opportunity to further his pro development with the Browns. The move comes shortly after the Cowboys signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Cleveland's practice squad.
