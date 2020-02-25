Laviska Shenault: Will run at combine
Shenault (pelvis) will compete in the 40-yard dash at the combine, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.
The Colorado product avoided needing surgery on a nagging pelvic injury and will have a chance to showcase his speed in Indianapolis. Shenault checked in at 6-foot and 227 pounds, and if he can run in the low 4.5s, it could help make him a near lock to go in the first two rounds. Lammey added that Shenault will not participate in all the positional drills at the combine, however.
