Laviska Shenault: Will run at combine

Shenault (pelvis) will compete in the 40-yard dash at the combine, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

The Colorado product avoided needing surgery on a nagging pelvic injury and will have a chance to showcase his speed in Indianapolis. Shenault checked in at 6-foot and 227 pounds, and if he can run in the low 4.5s, it could help make him a near lock to go in the first two rounds. Lammey added that Shenault will not participate in all the positional drills at the combine, however.