Guion (suspended) was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The off-the-field issues likely were a catalyst in Guion's departure from Green Bay. On top of being suspended the first four games of this season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. This was all topped off by the DUI he was charged with in Hawaii in June. His suspension may be extended, so this will be an extra risk to a team that picks him up.