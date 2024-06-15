Bates officially signed a two-year contract with the Lions on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Presumably the contract is structured in such a way that the Lions could move on during training camp if Bates isn't able to replicate his trademark leg strength throughout the preseason, but the two-year deal is notable because NFL vagabonds Michael Badgley and James Turner are also on the roster. The Lions will hope Bates can replicate the success of spring football sensation Brandon Aubrey, who parlayed an excellent performance in the USFL into a record-setting rookie campaign with the Cowboys in 2023. Potentially playing in the comfy confines of Ford Field and being situated in a high-powered Detroit offense, Bates could be an immediate fantasy difference maker.