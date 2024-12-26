The Lions designated Raymond (foot) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net reports.

Raymond was placed on injured reserve in late November due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 12 against the Colts. Head coach Dan Campbell relayed Thursday that he doesn't expect Raymond to play against the 49ers on Monday, but the 30-year-old wide receiver could be activated off IR ahead of Detroit's regular-season finale against Minnesota in Week 18. Prior to his injury, Raymond caught 16 passes (on 21 targets) for 204 yards and two touchdowns while adding 26 kick return yards and 390 punt return yards and a touchdown across 11 games.