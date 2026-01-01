Lions' Kayode Awosika: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Awosika (illness) didn't practice Wednesday.
The 27-year-old likely needs to practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday in order to suit up for the Week 18 matchup against the Bears. If active Sunday, Awosika will likely operate as one of Detroit's top reserve offensive guards.
