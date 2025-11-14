Lions' Kerby Joseph: Missing fourth straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Joseph has been unable to practice since injuring his knee during the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs and will miss a fourth consecutive game as a result. Thomas Harper will continue to start at safety alongside Brian Branch for as long as Joseph is out of action. Joseph's next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 23.
