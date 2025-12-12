Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Joseph (knee) is a possible injured reserve candidate, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Joseph appeared as a limited participant in practice Wednesday, but appeared to have suffered a setback after no participation Thursday or Friday. It looks as though the 25-year-old is set to miss an extended period of time, and it's currently unknown when he will return this season. Thomas Harper will remain as the team's starting safety in Kerby's absence.