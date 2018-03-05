Marcell Ateman: Disappoints at NFL Combine

Ateman (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) clocked a disappointing 4.62 forty-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.

Given Ateman's elite size, a better showing in the forty-yard dash could have put him in the discussion to be selected as early as Day 2. However, it now appears the Oklahoma State product may not possess the athletic profile to be compared to the top receivers in this year's draft class. Unlike Calvin Ridley -- a projected first-round pick who also put up mediocre numbers at the combine -- Ateman isn't a savvy route runner whose athletic deficiencies can be easily overlooked. With that said, the 23-year-old is still a physical mismatch waiting to happen and he proved he can use his size to be a productive pass-catcher. As a redshirt senior in 2017, Ateman caught 59 passes for 1,156 yards (19.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns.