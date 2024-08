Rosemy-Jacksaint is in line to sign with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

This past season, his fourth with Georgia, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught 34 passes for 535 yards and four TDs in 13 games. With Washington, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder is slated to have an opportunity to compete for a depth role behind top returning WR options Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.