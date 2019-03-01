Marvell Tell: Nursing ankle sprain
Tell will limit himself to the broad jump, vertical, short shuttle and position drills at the NFL Combine due to a high ankle sprain Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Tell sustained the injury towards the end of USC's season and is nearing 100 percent, but he'll remain cautious with the draft on the horizon. The 22-year-old will complete the bench press and run the 40-yard dash at his pro day instead of at the combine.
