Michael Pittman Jr.: Strong testing numbers at combine
Pittman had a strong workout at the 2020 NFL Combine, highlighted by running a 4.14-second short shuttle and a 6.96-second 3-Cone drill.
That Pittman was able to post quality agility scores for the position at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds is noteworthy. Pittman helped his stock overall at the combine thanks to those numbers in addition to running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash, which is rare for a player with his size. Considering that Pittman couldn't play in the Senior Bowl due to a foot strain, the USC product proved to teams that he's now healthy and a viable NFL athlete.
