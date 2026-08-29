The Panthers waived Davis on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis signed with the Panthers in mid-May as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State. The running back had a touchdown in Friday night's preseason finale against the Texans. Unfortunately, with a backfield already consisting of Chuba Hubbard (hamstring), Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne (ankle) and AJ Dillon, the barrier to the 53-man roster was just too high for the young player. Davis will now be placed on waivers and will remain there through Monday due to Sunday's cutdown day activities. If the 26-year-old clears waivers, he will become a free agent able to sign with any franchise's 53-man roster or practice squad.