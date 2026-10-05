Cisse (neck) was not placed in the league's concussion protocol following Sunday's 17-14 win over the Buccaneers, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Cisse also suffered a neck injury during Sunday's game, but the good news for the rookie second-rounder is that he passed tests to avoid being moved into concussion protocol. Head coach Matt LaFleur does not view Cisse's neck injury as a long-term issue, so the 21-year-old cornerback could be available for Week 5 against the Bears, depending on what his practice participation looks like over the coming days.