Wilson rushed 11 times for 40 yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Packers' 27-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Wilson helmed the ground attack following the first-half exit of Josh Jacobs due to a knee injury, and the former did did serviceable job with his opportunities. Wilson also caught a critical two-point conversion pass with 4:20 remaining that gave the Packers a seven-point lead that ultimately held up, and he'll be in line to handle the lead role again in a Week 12 home divisional clash against the Vikings on Sunday if Jacobs is sidelined.