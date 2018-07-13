Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown: Stuck in deep group
St. Brown will be part of a deep competition at wide receiver behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb (foot), Mike Spofford of the team's official website reports.
The third of three wideouts selected by the Packers in April's draft, St. Brown could make a run at the No. 3 wideout role, competing with fellow rookies J'Mon Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as well as holdovers Geronimo Allison (ankle), Trevor Davis (hamstring) and Michael Clark (ankle). Once viewed as a potential Day 2 draft pick, St. Brown slipped to the sixth round after catching only 33 passes for a QB-deficient Notre Dame team last season. He did run a 4.48 40 at the combine while checking in at 6-foot-5, 214 pounds, but he probably doesn't have the necessary agility or acceleration to consistently get open in the NFL. While he might enter the mix for the No. 3 role, there's also a decent chance St. Brown doesn't even crack the 53-man roster.
