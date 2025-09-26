Bullard (concussion) is questionable to play Sunday night against the Cowboys, Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV reports.

Bullard was able to log a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday after suffering a concussion in the team's 13-10 loss to the Browns in Week 3. It's unclear if the 23-year-old has cleared concussion protocol, and if Bullard can't go in Dallas, Nate Hobbs would stand to see an increase in workload at slot cornerback in his place.