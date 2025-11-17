FitzPatrick was targeted once and caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Giants.

It may not be obvious in the box score, but FitzPatrick was credited with his first career start Sunday, and he wound up playing 16 more snaps than fellow tight end Luke Musgrave, who it was assumed would take over as Green Bay's top option at the position with Tucker Kraft (knee) out for the season. It remains to be seen how the playing time will be divided among the two -- as well as Josh Whyle, who scored in Week 11 -- moving forward, but none are particularly appealing fantasy options at this point.