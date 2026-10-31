"Newly released records," according to NBC 26, "show additional women contacted the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department to report alleged physical incidents involving Jacobs."

Per the initial report, "The accounts surfaced during the department's investigation into a May 23 incident at Jacobs' home," and according to the Associated Press "were included in evidence regarding Jacobs' battery case," which he ultimately pleaded no contest to. The follow-up report notes that the NFL will "review these allegations as part of its investigation, which has remained open."