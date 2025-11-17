Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Jacobs suffered a knee contusion in Sunday's win over the Giants, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

LaFleur said injured reserve is not on the table, and Jacobs can potentially still play next Sunday against the Vikings. By all accounts, Jacobs has avoided a serious injury. If Jacobs does need to miss any time, Emanuel Wilson played 71 percent of the offensive snaps against New York and would be in line to handle RB1 duties for Green Bay.