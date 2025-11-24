Jacobs (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs managed to close Week 12 out with back-to-back limited practices but was nonetheless made inactive for Green Bay's win over the Vikings on Sunday, paving the way for Emanuel Wilson to impress with 100-plus rushing yards and two scores. Now, Jacobs will have two more chances to upgrade his activity level ahead of Thursday's road divisional matchup against the Lions. In the event that Jacobs is unavailable to play Thanksgiving Day, Wilson will stand to lead Green Bay's backfield again.