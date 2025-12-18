Jacobs (knee/ankle) is expected to be available for Saturday's road matchup against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs has stated that he expects to play Week 16, but he sat out Wednesday's practice and Tuesday's walkthrough session. The workhorse running back may need to upgrade to at least limited practice reps Thursday in order to gain clearance, however. He logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice slate Week 15 and was initially listed as questionable for Green Bay's loss to the Broncos, in which he rushed the ball 12 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and added two receptions on three targets for 19 yards and another score.