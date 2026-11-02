Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers are aware of the prior physical abuse allegations involving Jacobs that recently surfaced and "anticipate him being a member" of the team moving forward, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Before making his season debut Week 7, Jacobs missed the Packers' first six games after he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list after he was officially charged Aug. 27 with two misdemeanors stemming from his May arrest for a domestic incident. The legal process related to that incident has since played out, but Jacobs' status with the team had been called into question after the NFL announced Saturday that it was reviewing additional allegations of physical and verbal abuse from three different women in incidents dating back to April 2021 that were released following a public records request. Unless the NFL elects to place him back on the exempt list while it reviews the incidents in question, Jacobs looks like he'll be available for Green Bay's next game Sunday at New England. Despite the missed time to begin the season, Jacobs has immediately settled back into a lead role in the backfield and has scored three touchdowns in two games, but he's mustered just 75 yards on 32 carries (2.3 average) to go with 11 receptions for 68 yards on 13 targets.