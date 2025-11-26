Jacobs (knee) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs sat out the Packers' Week 12 win over the Vikings while managing a bone bruise in his knee and a thigh contusion, but he's now been listed as a limited participant on four consecutive injury reports and is trending in the right direction for Thanksgiving Day. While Jacobs seems likely to receive an official injury designation for Week 13 unless he's able to upgrade to full practice reps Wednesday, the bell cow running back is expected to suit up versus Detroit. If Jacobs does carry an injury designation, however, his availability won't be made official until Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.