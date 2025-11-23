Jacobs (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs made an early exit from a Week 11 win at the Giants with what he eventually called a bone bruise in his knee and a thigh contusion, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. After opening Week 12 prep with no activity Wednesday, Jacobs followed it up with back-to-back limited practices and entered the weekend as questionable. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that Jacobs was slated to go through a pregame warmup before Green Bay made a decision on his availability, and the team didn't see enough to clear him for Sunday's contest. Emanuel Wilson thus is set to pace the Packers backfield for at least one game, while Chris Brooks and practice-squad elevation Pierre Strong also are on hand for RB reps. Jacobs will turn his focus to a Thanksgiving Day matchup at Detroit.