Jacobs (illness/calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona despite upgrading to full practice participation Friday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Fantasy managers would rather see the injury designation removed entirely, but an upgrade to full participation, despite the addition of a calf concern to the injury report, is the second-best sign. Jacobs was limited Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, never missing practice entirely, so there shouldn't be any issues in terms of mental preparation. He'll likely be ready for his normal workload Sunday, after piling up 307 total yards and four TDs over the past two games.