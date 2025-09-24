Jacobs (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

The Packers also capped Jacobs' practice reps last week but didn't tag him with a designation prior to this past Sunday's game at Cleveland, so he may be destined for a similar fate by the end of Week 4 prep. In Week 3, he wasn't able to get much going on the ground (16-30-0), but he turned his nine targets into five catches for 44 yards. Friday's injury report will unveil if Jacobs heads into the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest in Dallas.