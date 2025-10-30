Jacobs (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs is operating with practice limitations for a second consecutive week due to a calf issue, but he was able to play through it the last two games en route to 30 touches for 103 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD during that span. He avoided a designation on the Packers' final Week 8 injury report last Friday, so a similar scenario may come to pass this week.