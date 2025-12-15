Jacobs rushed the ball 12 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos. He added two receptions on three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs' status for this matchup looked to be in doubt for much of the week, as he didn't take the practice field until Friday due to a knee injury. However, he popped for several big plays against the Broncos, including a 40-yard rushing touchdown and an impressive 14-yard score on a contested catch in the corner of the end zone. After being reliant upon touchdowns and volume for long stretches early in the season, Jacobs has recorded a gain of at least 20 yards on the ground in three straight contests. He also has at least 70 rushing yards in five of his last six games.