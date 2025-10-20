Dalton completed four of seven pass attempts for 60 yards and rushed twice for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

The veteran quarterback entered the Panthers' Week 7 win early in the fourth quarter after Bryce Young (ankle) went down with an injury. Dalton performed well in relief, completing four of seven pass attempts for 60 yards, highlighted by a 33-yard strike to Xavier Legette that helped seal Sunday's victory. Young's practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication of his potential availability for the Week 8 matchup against the Bills. If he's forced to miss time, Dalton will continue to serve as the Panthers' top signal caller.