Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Saturday that Dalton has been diagnosed with an elbow sprain, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Canales said Dalton told him he feels OK after having been forced out of Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss against the Texans, but the veteran quarterback will undergo further medical testing Sunday. If Dalton is unavailable for any stretch of time, including Carolina's preseason finale against the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 21, Jack Plummer will step up as the primary backup to Bryce Young.