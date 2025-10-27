Zavala (knee) will have his 21-day practice window opened later this week, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The third-year pro from NC State has missed the Panthers' last four games after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 4 loss to the Patriots. Once his practice window opens, Carolina will have 21 days to add him to the active roster before reverting to IR. Zavala will likely assume the Panthers' top right guard duties once fully healthy.