Panthers' Darren Waller: Being eased into the mix

Waller didn't practice Monday after officially signing with the Panthers, Mike Kaye of ESPN reports.

It looks like the Panthers plan to ease the newcomer in, with coach Dave Canales noting Monday that Waller isn't likely to be full go in joint practices on Wednesday in Jacksonville, though it's possible the veteran tight end could log some individual work. Once he gets up to speed with his new team's offense, Waller has a chance to emerge as a viable pass-catching TE option for QB Bryce Young, a context that could land Waller (who recorded 24 catches for 283 yards and six touchdowns (on 34 targets) across nine regular-season appearances for the Dolphins in 2025) on the radar in deeper fantasy formats.