Clowney recorded 46 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks, and four passes defended over 14 games in 2024.

The 2014 first-round pick from South Carolina signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers this past offseason after tying his career high in sacks (9.5) in 2023 with the Ravens. Clowney was brought in to help bolster a struggling Panthers pass rush that ranked dead last in the NFL in sacks (27.0) in 2023, but his first season in Carolina did not go as planned. The 31-year-old posted the lowest sack total of his career in any season in which he appeared in 14 or more games, while the Panthers' defense once again ranked among the NFL's bottom four teams in sacks (32.0). Clowney is expected to benefit from the return of fellow edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, who missed nine games in 2024, potentially making his job a bit easier heading into the 2025 season.