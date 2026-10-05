Phillips (hamstring) could return to the Panthers' lineup as early as the Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reported Monday.

Phillips sustained a hamstring injury in the Panthers' Week 4 win over the Rams. The strongside linebacker is week-to-week with the injury but has only been preliminarily ruled out of the team's Week 5 contest against the Eagles. Princely Umanmielen or Trevis Gipson will likely start at strongside linebacker opposite Patrick Jones in Phillips' absence.