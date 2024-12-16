Coker recorded four receptions on six targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Cowboys.

Coker returned from a three-game absence and immediately stepped back into a significant role. He finished second on the team in targets and tied for second in receptions, and the highlight of his performance came on an 83-yard touchdown just before halftime. Coker has at least six targets in three of his last four games, so he should maintain a consistent role in the offense down the stretch, though his results will remain more mixed due to the inconsistency of Bryce Young.