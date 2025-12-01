Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that he expects Horn (concussion) will be available to practice and play following the team's Week 14 bye, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was sidelined for the Panthers' Week 13 win over the Rams after sustaining a concussion the game prior, but it now appears he'll likely be available following the Week 14 bye. Horn has been one of the best corners in the NFL this season, recording 25 total tackles and six passes defensed, including five interceptions (tied for second-most in the league), across 12 contests. If available for the Week 15 matchup against the Saints, Horn will likely start opposite Mike Jackson to form Carolina's top outside cornerback duo.