Horn (concussion) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Horn has fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will draw his usual start at outside corner during Sunday's divisional matchup. This will be Horn's first time back in the starting lineup since Week 12. As a result, Akayleb Evans and Robert Rochell will revert to depth roles on defense.

