Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Brooks (core) will "potentially" be designated for return from injured reserve this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Canales noted that Brooks still has some checkpoints he needs to hit in his recovery process before getting the green light to practice, but the running back looks to have at least made progress on some level since undergoing core-muscle surgery Sept. 23. The running back has already spent more than four games on IR and will be eligible to be added back to the 53-man roster whenever the Panthers deem him healthy. Once activated, Brooks will likely have to settle for a change-of-pace role behind lead back Chubba Hubbard.