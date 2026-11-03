Brooks (core) was seen working off to the side during the Panthers' unofficial practice Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers haven't yet opened Brooks' 21-day practice window, but that might happen soon after head coach Dave Canales said Monday that the young running back would "potentially" be designated for return from injured reserve this week. Brooks hasn't played since Week 2 after undergoing core-muscle surgery, so he'll likely need to turn in multiple full practices before the Panthers are comfortable clearing him for game action. Once he's activated from IR, Brooks will likely handle a supporting role out of the backfield behind starter Chubba Hubbard.