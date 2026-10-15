Brooks (core) was seen jogging at practice Thursday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Brooks appears to be making incremental progress in his recovery from core muscle surgery, though he wasn't in uniform Thursday and has yet to be cleared for participation in practice drills while he remains on injured reserve. The 2024 second-round pick has suited up for just five of a possible 38 regular-season games in his career and will miss a minimum of two additional games before he's eligible to return, though his absence could linger beyond then. Chuba Hubbard has worked as the clear lead back for the Panthers, with AJ Dillon (ankle) siphoning off less work than Brooks had been prior to getting hurt.