The Panthers designated Brooks (core) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

As a result of the transaction, Brooks will return to practice Wednesday, and the Panthers will have 21 days to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Unless he logs multiple full practices this week, Brooks could face an uphill battle to getting activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, but he'll likely be back in action for Carolina before the end of November. Once he's reinstated, Brooks will likely handle a complementary role behind lead back Chuba Hubbard.