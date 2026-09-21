Head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Brooks is having tests done on the groin injury that he sustained during Sunday's 34-3 win in Atlanta, and an update on the running back's health will arrive Wednesday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Prior to leaving the Panthers' Week 2 contest in the fourth quarter, Brooks mustered five carries for 16 yards and one catch for minus-5 yards, while fellow RB Chuba Hubbard had 12 rushes for 53 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards and one TD. Based on Canales' comments, it's unclear if Brooks is in danger of missing any time, but AJ Dillon would be the next player up in the backfield if Brooks needs time on the sideline.