Brooks (groin) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brooks ended Week 10 prep with back-to-back limited practices, but he was tagged as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The third-year running back is not quite fully recovered from a groin injury that landed him on IR in late September, so his next chance to suit up is Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22. Trevor Etienne, AJ Dillon and Anthony Tyus will continue to operate in rotational backfield roles behind Chuba Hubbard while Brooks is sidelined.