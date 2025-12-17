Scott totaled 10 tackles (six solo) Sunday in a loss to New Orleans.

Scott was the Panthers' leading tackler in the disappointing loss. The veteran safety has been quite productive of late, tallying at least eight tackles in each of his past four games. Scott's 10 stops Sunday pushed his season tally to 85 through 14 contests, putting him one shy of his career-best regular-season mark of 86, which he set in 2022 with the Rams.