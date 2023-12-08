Tremble (hip) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

The upgrade to full participation after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday suggests Tremble will return after missing one game. Hayden Hurst (concussion) has been ruled out for again, potentially leaving Tremble to handle upwards of three-fourths of Carolina's offensive snaps if he's not on the inactive list ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Tremble hasn't seen many targets even when he's played a lot this year, but he does have three of Carolina's 11 receiving TDs among his 13 receptions.