Tremble (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

Tremble was cleared to play through a knee injury against the Ravens in Week 11, when he hauled in his lone target for 18 yards while playing 59 of 71 offensive snaps (83.1 percent) in a 35-33 win for the Panthers. Carolina did not practice Thanksgiving Day, so Tremble's participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his status ahead of Monday's NFC South showdown against Tampa Bay.