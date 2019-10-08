White was released from the Titans' practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

White initially signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April, but he was quickly waived and joined the Titans over the summer. He failed to make the season-opening roster and remained on the team's practice squad until Tuesday.

